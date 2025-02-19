Nigeria, Caribbean Nations to Deepen Trade Ties at Upcoming Summit

As part of efforts to strengthen economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean, Aquarian Consult Limited (ACL), in partnership with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, is set to host the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS ’25) from March 25–28, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Themed “Bridging Continents: Africa and the Caribbean—A Partnership for Prosperity,” the summit aims to foster cross-regional investment, unlock new economic opportunities, and facilitate high-level discussions on trade and development.

In a statement made available to the media on Tuesday, the Summit Coordinator, Hyelsinta Linda Ojo, emphasized the significance of the event in promoting credible investment opportunities and fostering partnerships in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and finance. She noted that the summit will bring together policymakers, investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore strategies for enhancing bilateral trade and economic collaboration.

Ojo highlighted Aquarian Consult’s 16-year track record in business advisory, strategy development, and capacity building, stating that the company has played a key role in facilitating industry growth and supporting sustainable development in an evolving global economy. According to her, the summit will provide a platform for high-level dialogue, strategic networking, and impactful partnerships, further solidifying trade and investment relations between Africa and the Caribbean.

The event is expected to attract distinguished speakers and policymakers, including Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, who will deliver the keynote address alongside an official delegation. Also scheduled to speak is Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of Mauritius, who will share insights on investment and economic development strategies.

Among the key highlights of the summit are keynote addresses, plenary sessions, and sector-focused discussions on trade policies and business growth. An exhibition showcase will feature innovations, startups, and investment-ready businesses, providing entrepreneurs and investors an opportunity to connect and explore potential collaborations.

A major aspect of the summit will be discussions on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs, a key revenue source for Caribbean nations. Ojo noted that the summit will help Nigerian businesses and investors explore opportunities in the Caribbean, while also allowing Caribbean investors to assess potential ventures in Africa. She emphasized that while Caribbean nations offer vast lands and investment-friendly policies, Nigeria has a wealth of innovative entrepreneurs and businesses in need of investment, making the summit a timely opportunity for economic collaboration.

Interim Chief Operating Officer of Aquarian Consult, Abisola Bamtefa, highlighted the summit’s potential to create new opportunities for African entrepreneurs and small businesses, stating that the event could serve as a gateway for securing investment and expanding business operations.

AACIS ’25 represents a significant step toward strengthening Africa-Caribbean economic relations, fostering long-term investment partnerships, and opening new trade frontiers. With growing interest in cross-border collaborations, the summit is expected to pave the way for deeper engagement between Africa and the Caribbean, reinforcing a shared vision for economic prosperity.