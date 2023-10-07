Nigeria canvasses de-escalation of hostilities, ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria has called for “de-escalation and ceasefire” in the aftermath of fresh hostilities between Israel and Hamas Saturday.

The call was made in a statement signed by Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar, Minister of Foreign concern.Tuggar said Nigeria was “deeply concerned” about the out break of hostilities.

According to the minister, Nigeria is calling for a peaceful end to the crisis through dialogue.

The statement reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, 2023 and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed, only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bear the brunt of every conflict.

According to the minister, “The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritize the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue,” the statement concludes.

