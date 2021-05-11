Nigeria cannot start local production of COVID-19 vaccines yet, says FG

May 11, 2021



 The Minister of , Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that local production of COVID-19 vaccines cannot start now in Nigeria.

Ehanire this known in Abuja, while explaining why local production of COVID-19 vaccines cannot start in the country at the moment as the world continue to fight  vaccines nationalism.

He attributed the delay to ’s inability to procure the required technology for the production.

The minister said that the N10 billion earmarked by the National Assembly for that purpose is intact.

The Federal , he said, was still in talking with local vaccine firm, Bio-Vaccine Nigeria Limited.

“Nigeria is a 49 per cent shareholder in a company called Bio-Vaccine Nigeria Limited, and the bio-vaccine is a revival of the former vaccine plants that the Federal used to have, in which the private sector was invited to join and form a purpose vehicle – a company called Bio-Vaccine.

”Now the joint venture was stalled because of the COVID-19 outbreak – there was a lockdown and nothing could move.

”So there is a lot of delay by the company in getting themselves on their feet.

“The aspiration to produce vaccines not been fulfilled. is not that is abandoned.

”We are working on and I have spoken with one of the of the board of management of the bio-vaccine and we are working on getting that technology to both produce routine vaccines and also COVID-19 vaccines under licence and importation of the technology and partnership for .”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Finance released N10 billion to support COVID-19 vaccine production in the country.  (NAN)

