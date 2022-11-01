Nigeria can break chain of poverty through food security, says AbdulRazaq

By Mujidat Oyewole

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says Nigeria can easily break the shackles of poverty through proper investments in food security and safety net programmes that puts money directly in the pockets of the needy.

AbdulRasaq made this known during a meeting with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), led by Mr Javed Khan, held at the Government House, Ilorin.

The governor said that coordinated investments in agricultural value chains and social investment programmes, that target the most vulnerable groups.

AbdulRazaq said the Kwara State Government has continued to support small businesses and lift up people above poverty line, through its social safety programmes, such as; Owo Arugbo, Owo Isowo, among others.

The governor made reference to the National Programme for Food Security, saying that everything must be done to grow the agricultural value chains, such as the one being supported by the bank.

“Kwara, Kebbi, Kano and Ekiti have been identified to benefit in the first phase of the programme which is funded by the IsDB

“The global problem created by COVID-19 is still subsisting. We have a huge problem globally not just in Nigeria which has affected food security throughout the world.

“Africa and indeed Nigeria, is ready to feed the world. We have the land and everything to achieve that. But we have to be organised,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said that such programme would put Nigerians in the right footing to feed the world in every aspect.

He commended the IsDB for sending a team to Kwara to make sure they have hands-on approach to the programme.

“Our 10-year Agriculture Transformation, Plan shows the seriousness our administration attaches to agriculture and its value chains.

“The future for us is agriculture and agro-processing that is where we have comparative advantages.

“We thank you for your interest in our state with thorough engagement and sincerity of purpose assured that our team is prepared and very serious about this project

Responding, Khan said: ”as a procedure, we are here just to confirm and we got the confirmation from the relevant team here, that whatever is designed is according to the needs and requirements of the Kwara.

“We are here to listen to all the technical people if they need to add or remove something from the programme as this is a project for the people of Kwara.

“What I saw in the last few months that I joined the Nigeria’s team in Abuja is that there is a lot of potentials not only in Kwara but also in many other states.

“But you need to harness this potential for greater benefits through the need to work together to achieve the set objectives,” he said.

Khan said he led a team from the office of the National Programme for Food Security; the IsDB, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Federal Ministry of Finance. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

