Nigeria can attain food security with modern technologies-NABDA DG

Prof. Alex Akpa, Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), says Nigeria can attain food security with the adoption of sustainable technologies that can advance food production.

Akpa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He emphasised that Nigeria must embrace agricultural innovations currently being adopted by nations of the world who were termed food secured.

“For Nigeria to be classed as food secured, all people at all times must have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food,” he said.

The professor pointed out that food security had become a contemporary development issue due to its role in transforming people’s livelihood, promoting good health and mitigating endemic poverty.