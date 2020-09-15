Nigeria Business Forum commends Gbajabiamila’s Ghana intervention

Share the news













The Nigeria Business Forum in Ghana has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila for his intervention in the trade dispute between Nigeria and Ghana.

The commendation by the forum came after two other organizations, namely the Nigeria Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) and the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council, had sent letters of appreciation and commendation to the Speaker over his recent visit to Ghana for the resolution of the dispute.

The forum said in a letter to the Speaker by its Executive Director, Amb. Oloye O. Fatuyi, dated September 10, that Gbajabiamila’s visit to Ghana has calmed nerves.

“The entire membership of the Nigeria Business Forum, Ghana would like to express our profound gratitude to you and your distinguished entourage for the unprecedented and all-important visit to Ghana in lieu of the unease being faced by Nigerian traders in Ghana.

“It is worth emphasizing that your visit to Ghana does not only calm nerves but conveys your outstanding passion for Nigerians, both home and abroad.

“Your style of leadership is admirable and exemplary in every standard, not forgetting the highly exceptional diplomatic approach in engaging Ghanaian authorities on the subject matter,” the forum said in its letter.

Noting that Gbajabiamila’s name “is written in gold as an outstanding and compassionate leader,” the forum said since the Speaker’s visit, “the situation is calm for now.”

“However, both authorities should continue their diplomatic discourse to achieve a lasting and amicable resolution,” the letter said.

The forum encouraged the Speaker not to relent as he strives to give the Nigerian people dividends of democracy.