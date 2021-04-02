The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has advocated for a mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil that would attract technology transfer in defence industry.

Magashi made the call when the Nigerian Ambassador designate to Brazil, Prof. Ahmed Makarfi led the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Recardo Guerra De Araujo, to pay him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said that Nigeria and Brazil shared common constitutional, cultural and historical affinities that were strong enough to attract new defence bilateral cooperation.

He assured the delegation that the pending draft documents of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) before the two countries would be revisited, reviewed and reworked to reflect the present reality in the defence sector.

Magashi however emphasised the need for robust joint training; strategic partnership in the management of intelligence and shared prospects for technological transfer as well as in the area of research and development.

The Nigerian Ambassador designate to Brazil and his Brazilian counterpart thanked the minister for the audience and the mutual understanding on the need to ratify and implement the proposed MoU.

“The Brazilian Ambassador presented some documents on practical guide to drive what to expect from the technological elements in the proposed defence cooperation between the two countries.

“He explained that the cooperation would be a force multiplier in the nation’s counter terrorism and anti banditry operations.” (NAN)

