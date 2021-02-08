Nigeria, Belgium to sign bilateral educational agreement 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria and Belgium are set to sign a Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) anytime soon.

Education Minister Adamu Adamu who dropped the hint Minday in his office in Abuja when the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, his Excellency Onel Bertrand, paid him a courtesy call, said the Bilateral Education agreement will drive all educational engagement, transactions and processes between the two countries.

The Minister said Nigeria is interested in partnering with Belgium in areas such as degrading Out- of -School Children phenomenon, co-operation in Technical Education, development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to drive teaching and learning at all levels of our educational system.

Acknowledging that, the Out- of – School Children will be difficult to eradicate, the Minister expressed determination that the Nigerian Government will do everything humanly possible to reduce the incidence of Out- of – School Children to the barest minimum.

Adamu Adamu told the ambassador that the country has struggled hard to contend and manage the negative impact of Covid -19 in the Nigerian education sector, beginning with the total closure of all learning facilities in March last year to the phased and gradual reopening of schools in August 2020 as well as the putting in place of Covid-19 protocols in all our learning centers across the country.

Speaking earlier, Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, told the Minister that his country stands ready to assist Nigeria in areas of high impact technology to support the countries effort in developing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to drive the education sector.

In specific terms he further said the country is interested in partnering with faculties of Agriculture in Nigeria Universities to develop modern technologies to improve agricultural productions in the country.

Already, the ambassador said his country has shown willingness in partnering with University of Ibadan in developing the department of Agriculture.