Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate mutually rewarding relationship – Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.
Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Buhari stated this when he received the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience on Tuesday.
The President congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.
“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue.’’
In his remarks, the outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent in the country.
He noted that bilateral relations between the two countries had improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.
“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure.
“My wife and I will miss beautiful Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)
