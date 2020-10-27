Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate mutually rewarding relationship – Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Buhari stated this when he received the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience on Tuesday.

The President congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.

“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue.’’