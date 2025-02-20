Nigeria backs G20’s inclusive growth agenda

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has expressed Nigeria’s support for the G20’s push for inclusive growth.

By Fortune Abang

Tuggar made this known in a statement on Thursday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy.

Speaking during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuggar called for urgent global reforms to promote economic equity, peace, and security.

He congratulated South Africa on assuming the G20 presidency, pledging Nigeria’s full support for its priorities, such as disaster resilience, debt sustainability, and just energy transition.

“The G20 must focus on harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth, while tackling global conflicts and humanitarian crises,” he said.

He called for strengthened mechanisms for peaceful conflict resolution, humanitarian aid, and support for African-led peace initiatives.

Tuggar emphasised a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, focusing on security and socio-economic development through investments in education, healthcare, and job creation.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s call for urgent reforms in multilateral institutions, stressing that the current global system does not reflect the realities of developing nations.

He decried the issue of tax justice, urging the G20 to support President Bola Tinubu’s proposals to tackle capital flight and tax evasion by multinational corporations.

Tuggar also expressed concerns over illicit financial flows (IFFs), which drain billions from Africa annually through corruption and illegal trade practices.

He called for greater transparency in global financial transactions, stronger regulations on tax havens, and enhanced international cooperation to recover stolen assets.

Tuggar suggested that solidarity, equity, and sustainability should guide G20 actions.

He urged leaders to build a fairer, more inclusive world, with Nigeria committed to working with international partners to ensure no nation is left behind. (NAN)