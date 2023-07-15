Nigeria axed again for doping offence at 2022 Commonwealth Games

By Olawale Alabi

England have been awarded the women’s 4×100 metres relay gold from the 2022 Commonwealth Games after race winners Nigeria had their result expunged.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced this on Friday.

England finished second in the race at the Games in Birmingham in August.

From left, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha celebrate after winning the women’s 4×100 metres relay gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

However, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) later provisionally suspended Nigeria’s anchor Grace Nwokocha for the use of banned substances.

As a result, her individual and team results at Birmingham 2022 have been annulled by the CGF.

Jamaica were promoted to silver, while Australia took bronze.(Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

