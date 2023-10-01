Nigeria at 63: Rivers LG boss urges Nigerians to unite, support FG’s efforts to reposition national economy

Ikuru Lizzy

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers, has advised Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration as it strives to reposition the country through robust national policies.

He gave the advice on Sunday at Ngo the council headquarters while commemorating Nigeria at 63.

Represented by the council’s secretary, Mr Franklin Dimiari, Awortu noted that the country was currently passing through difficult times and as such, needed citizens’ cooperation in tackling such challenges.

“Today, we join other local government areas and the states to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence.

“I want to also join the state government to urge Nigerians to give the Federal Government a chance to set out policies towards remedying the nose-diving state of our national economy,” he said.

The council boss observed that before the current administration came on board, the country had already been struggling with numerous national and economic challenges.

According to him, those challenges could not be solved just within few months, hence, the need for patience and cooperation.

The chairman also urged the people of Andoni to rally round the new administration and support Gov. Siminialaye Fubara.

He noted that the governor, having innaugurated some legacy projects to mark his first 100 days in office, was an indication that it would deliver good governance to the state.

Awortu also explained that his administration at the local government level, since inception in 2021, had remained committed to delivering impactful infrastructure at the grassroots.

“We have always strived to be amongst the 23 best performing local councils in the state in terms of good governance at the grassroots.

“Today, we are proud to say that truly, we are amongst the best, considering the plethora of impactful infrastructure across communities.

“In the area of peace and security, Andoni had in over two years experienced sustainable peace,” he added.

The council boss also stated that his administration was indeed the first in the history of the local government that had released constituency fund to the 11 Wards of the area council.

He noted that the released fund had also empowered councillors to implement certain projects in their various wards.” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which was low-keyed, had few traditional rulers, security agencies, political stakeholders and the youth in attendance. (NAN)

