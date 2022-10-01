Nigeria at 62: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed the Comptroller of the state Federal Correctional services to release 16 inmates from its custodial facilities to mark the 2022 Independence day celebration.

Sir Charles Titiloye, Attorney General of Ondo state and Chairman of the state Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Titiloye said the gesture was in accordance with the power conferred on the governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

He said the inmates who were serving various terms of imprisonment at the correctional centers received the grace and mercy of the governor based on their good conducts.

According to him, the inmates were recommended for release by the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

Titiloye said the governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

He said the governor also called on residents c of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

Akeredolu also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centers in the state.(NAN)

