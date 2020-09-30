Nigeria at 60: Work with FG to promote peaceful coexistence, NANS urges citizens

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th independence anniversary, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on citizens to continue to assist the Federal Government in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Azeez Adeyemi, made the call during a news conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Adeyemi stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to preach messages of peace in their homes, neighborhoods and everywhere.

He urged the Nigerian students to show more commitment and interest in the country’s wellbeing, saying there should be more dedication and patriotism for progress and development to take place.

“Although the country had experienced a measure of development since independence in 1960, a lot more is still required from the citizens, especially the youth, to move the country forward, both in human capacity and infrastructural development.

“We must be ready to assist government, in whatever ways, to provide information that will be helpful to the promotion of an atmosphere of peace and security,” he said.

Adeyemi also called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike in the spirit of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

He urged the Federal Government and the ASUU leadership to set machinery in motion towards resolving the industrial dispute.

“In the spirit of this celebration and in the interest of the students and their parents, we appeal to the leadership and entire members of ASUU to suspend their ongoing industrial dispute,” he said. (NAN)