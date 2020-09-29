Nigeria at 60: Sustain legacies of founding fathers, Imo APC urges Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has urged Nigerians to sustain the legacies of the founding fathers, as the country clocks 60.

The state APC Chairman, Mr Marcillinus Nlemigbo, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, as part of the activities organised by the party to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Nlemigbo, while calling on Nigerians to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, also thanked them for making the needed sacrifices for the sustainability of the country.

He noted that although there had been challenges in building the blocks of an indivisible Nigeria, the citizens had not relented in weathering the storms and building on the laudable legacies of the past leaders.

The party chairman also enjoined Nigerians to remain focused and see the independence anniversary celebrations as another opportunity to keep firm faith in the Nigerian project.

“As we celebrate Nigeria at 60, we will continue to advocate for the sustenance of the enduring legacies of our founding fathers – the legacy of one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.

“In spite of the permutations of naysayers against our collective achievements, we have continued to break new grounds on both local and international scenes,” he said.

Nlemigbo further reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people of the state, as encapsulated in the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led administration’s policy thrust of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“We, therefore, assure Imo residents and Nigerians at large of our party’s commitment to keeping its promises, as we remain undaunted in our quest for greatness in unity and oneness,” he said. (NAN)