Nigeria at 60: Fintiri congratulates Nigerians

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nations 60th independence anniversary.

The information is in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou on Thursday in Yola.

The governor said that after two decades of democratic process, the political class must advance democracy, peace and prosperity through mutual interests based on shared democratic values.

He added that “it is with great pleasure that I extend congratulations to Nigerians on the occasion of the nations 60th anniversary celebration.

“It is possible to achieve a truly free society rooted in common values in order for democracy to thrive.”

Fintiri advised against allowing those challenges threatening the nation’s co-existence, but rather see challenges as possibilities.

The governor noted that the 2020 anniversary theme “Nigeria @60 together” was an opportunity for joint efforts to confront the twin crisis of COVID-19 and poverty through deepening capacity cooperation to overcome the challenges.

He regretted that “these are trying times in Nigerian history” and challenged all to endeavour to work toward unity in the country.

He said “we fought an unfortunate civil war, been through cycle of conflicts and crisis and most recently, kidnapping and insurgency, but going forward, we must fight obstacles to moving forward the boundaries of freedom, the only danger to the hope that is Nigeria.

“Let’s borrow from our founding fathers and preserve the better Nigeria they have hoped for in our journey to nationhood.

“As a government, we will not fail to liberate our people, to restore material wealth and true essence of democracy and bring prosperity in our social contract with the people of the state.”

Fintiri said that Adamawa people deserved more after 60 years of self rule and promised to make a difference within the period of his mandate.

He said his adminstration was ready to restore the pride of the people, heal the cruel legacies of suspicion, underdevelopment unemployment, poor housing and inadequate education and security. ( NAN)

