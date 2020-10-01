Nigeria at 60: FG’s law reforms to reflect dynamism, nation’s status – Malami

Share the news













Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said the Federal Government is working round the clock to ensure that Nigerian legal system reflects nation’s existence in view of dynamism and contemporary realities.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday the 1st day of October, 2020.

According to the statement, Malami noted that Nigeria’s legislative and legal frameworks evolved and was developed from some inherited laws traced to period of colonialism.

“Generally speaking, we are not only changing/amending the obsolete laws, but coming up with new ones that are dynamic, that can stand the taste of time and that factor in dynamics associated with developments in technology and otherwise. We will ensure that all laws that deserve to be reviewed are reviewed”.

It may be recalled on September 10th, 2020 the Minister inaugurated members of the 9th Commission of the Nigerian Law Reform urging them to be guided by the rules and regulations as provided by the Section 2 & 8 (1) of the Act.

While congratulating Nigerian on the occasion of 60th Independence Celebrations, the Minister said the government is committed to the fulfilment of its campaign promises.

