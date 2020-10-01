Nigeria at 60: FCT Minister sues for unity amongst residents

Share the news













FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on residents of the territory to continue to work towards the unity of the country and togetherness of all citizens.

The Minister who made the call in his message to FCT residents marking Nigeria at 60, stressed the need for residents to continue to strive to project those values that have always kept the country together as a single undivided entity.

Malam Bello described the FCT as the symbol of Nigeria’s unity, adding that the burden to exemplify this symbol rests on the residents of the FCT.

He said: “For us in the FCT, the dream of our founding fathers was to build a city that showcases our national aspirations. As residents, our charge is to uphold these ideals. I urge all residents to use the opportunity provided by this 60th anniversary to demonstrate acts of unity and togetherness towards our neighbors and everyone else we come in contact with”.

The Minister also added that, “As our nation turns 60, we are glad to note that FCT is in its 44 years of existence. In the period, the Territory has been blessed with an emergent Abuja generation. These are Abuja-born men and women who are today in their forties, thirties, twenties and tens. I therefore charge them to own the Abuja dream and work towards the preservation of our collective heritage”.

While wishing all residents a happy 60th Anniversary Celebration, he urged them to see the occasion as an opportunity to take stock of the great strides in nation-building and march to a brighter future, adding that “It is also a moment to pay tribute to the great men and women who have made great sacrifices to bring us to where we are today. These include all our nationalists, leaders, statesmen and citizens”.

He particularly commended, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his exemplary leadership at this time of Nigeria’s history as an independent nation, saying that “his unique character and personality have done much to imbue hope in a greater future as well as in shaping our ethos in our transition to a brighter future”.

The Minister also used the occasion to commend health personnel, first responders and other partners who have worked hard and made sacrifices towards checking the COVID 19 pandemic which he said “has threatened has collective wellbeing, taken the lives of some of our loved ones, constrained our social interactions and hindered our economic progress”.

Malam Bello however added that, while there is no doubt that the virus is under control, there is need for all hands to still be on deck, stressing that COVID-19 remains a very deadly disease judging from the experiences of other countries.

Related