Nigeria At 60: A A Rano advocates peace, unity, economic stability

The chairman of A A Rano Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano (A A Rano) has called on all Nigerians to unite and continue to live in peace and harmony for the progress and development of the country.

Rano made the remark in a Nigeria at 60, Independence Day statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Sadiq Muhammad, earlier today.

According to oil and gas mogul, there is a big hope for economic stability for this country and Nigerians need to remain steadfast in the pursuit of peace and unity in order to achieve the lofty goals set for successive generations by the founding fathers.

“Congratulations to all Nigerians and govts at all levels for sticking to the path of development and peaceful co-existence in the face of many challenges, there is a big hope for the economic stability of this country”.

The international businessman further admitted that Covid-19 has crippled the economies of the entire world, but he is upbeat that Nigeria will overcome the challenges caused by the pandemic and the economy will grow bigger.

