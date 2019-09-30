Nigeria at 59: Omo-Agege greets Nigerians, calls for oneness

As Nigeria clocks 59 years of Independence, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on Nigerians to keep praying for the continued peace and unity of the country.



Omo-Agege, in his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to take the country to greater heights.



In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate stressed the need for oneness and accommodation, emphasizing that with determination, the country would surmount its present challenges and emerge stronger.



“Many great minds have quietly been making great sacrifices in the best interest of our great nation. On this special day, we should resolve to further the onerous task of nation-building.



“I salute all our heroes past and present, especially our teachers, farmers, public servants and all those security and law enforcement agents whose diligent service means a lot to the current and future generations.





“As we celebrate this great occasion, I implore all citizens to renew our commitment towards building a great Nigeria by joining hands with government to take our great nation to the ‘Next Level'”, Omo-Agege stated.