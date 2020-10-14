Nigeria: Army warns ‘all subversive elements, trouble makers’

The Nigerian Army has warned those it described as subversive elements and troublemakers to desist from their activities.

The warning was handed down in a statement Wednesday night by the Nigerian Army Headquarters and signed its acting spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Titled: "Nigerian Army remains resolute to the peace and stability of the nation,"

The statement reads thus: “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

The warning was handed down amid lingering #EndSARS protests across major towns and cities in Nigeria.The protests turned violent at Berger Roundabout in Abuja Wednesday as rival groups reportedly clashed.But #EndSARS protesters said on social media that they came under attack by #pro-SARS youths at Berger Roundabout Wednesday afternoon.

Whether the rival protesters will heed the warning from Nigerian Army remains to be seen.