Nigeria army inaugurates  digital museum in Abuja

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday inaugurated the modernised and digitalised Museum of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

The museum, established in 1956 in Zaria, had housed the army’s historical artifacts in an analogue mode, until its recent transformation to the digital following its relocation to Abuja in 2015.

Speaking at the event, the Yahaya said that the army had rich history dated back to 1863 that needed to be properly documented and archived.

Yahaya promised to continue to develop the museum, adding that more artifacts and relics would be sorted out and programmed for the benefit of the army and the public.

“It is interesting and unique to see that you can stand here and read the brief history of each and every aspect of the Nigerian army.

“It reminds and refreshes us probably how far we have gone and how we have graduated and developed from time to time.

“There are also others who contributed and donated relics and artifacts that have added to the history because they are real,” he said.

Yahaya commended his predecessors for their foresightedness and commitment towards the preservation of army history and culture over time.

He commended the Department of Administration for ensuring the digitalisation and upgrading of the museum to international standard.

The COAS charged the management of the museum to ensure proper care and administration, with a view to attracting both local and international patronage.

He also called on Nigerians who had any artifact or military relics that would add value to the museum to donate same to the army.

The Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ogbe Ali, thanked the COAS for his determination.

He said that the museum had met international standard such as that of the Egyptian army.

According to him, the Nigerian army could now boast of world-class museum that would showcase its rich history to the world.

The Director of Nigerian Army Museum, Brig.-Gen. Umar Babangida, pledged to ensure proper maintenance and management of the facility.

Babangida said the museum had been operated in analog form, but that technology had been deployed in line with modern trend to bring information close to the beneficiaries.

He thanked the army chief for his vision and positive zeal to transform the Nigerian army as manifested in making it one of the best in Africa and beyond. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

