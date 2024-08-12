Nigeria and the Symbolism of the Paris Olympics By   Dakuku Peterside

Nations, diplomacy, and sports are interwoven. Sports persons and

sports teams are, in a sense, representatives of and mirrors of their

countries. It is no coincidence that most great nations are also

leading sporting countries because it is a significant tool of soft

power projection. Nations demonstrate their might either through

‘Fight’ or ‘play’. The latter is the province of international sporting

events like the Olympics.



Sporting competitions, particularly at the elite level, have often been

likened to modern-day wars. This metaphor draws on the intense

rivalry, nationalistic fervour, and strategic and physical battles that

characterize sports and warfare. However, unlike actual wars, which

involve devastating loss of life and destruction, sports provide a

controlled environment for channelling competitive instincts and

resolving conflicts through non-violent means.Little wonder the

famous author Goerge Orwell posits, “serious port has nothing to

do with fair play.

It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness,

disregard of all rules, and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence:

in other words, it is war minus the shooting.” Modern states are not

expected to wage war against each other for the fun of it or just

sheer dominance; the only arena of legitimate dominance that

elicits nationalism and patriotic fervour is international sports.





Like wars, sporting events, especially international competitions like

the Olympics, become arenas where national pride and identity are

fiercely defended and displayed. Athletes are often seen as warriors

representing their nations, carrying the hopes and aspirations of

their people. The victories and defeats in these arenas are

celebrated or mourned, almost like battles won or lost on a

battlefield. The spectacle of countries competing against each other

in these global events can evoke strong emotions, much like the

nationalism that fuels wars. Preparing for high-level sports

competitions mirrors the strategic planning capabilities seen in

military campaigns. Coaches and athletes meticulously study their

opponents, devise game plans, and adapt their strategies as the

competition unfolds. This aspect of sports is comparable to the

strategy and tactics employed in warfare, where intelligence,

preparation, and adaptability often determine the outcome. The

intense focus on outmanoeuvring and outthinking the opponent in

sports can be seen as a simulation of the strategic elements of

warfare.



The Olympics are the highest arenas of sporting glory, where

sporting artistry, creativity and skills are showcased to a global

audience for fame, glory, prominence and recognition. Whatever

happens there mirrors the relative might and priorities of the state. It

significantly reflects the economic status of a state and the

opportunities it offers. Better-organized societies and prosperous

nations are more likely to achieve better results; the reverse is the

opposite. Prosperous countries invest heavily in the sports industry

and reap the reward in the country’s performance at these major

sporting events. Historically, Africa and other third-world countries

have won fewer sports awards in these competitions. Although this

may have improved a little recently, the improvement is not

significant.





The Paris Olympics is the latest iteration of great power competition

in sports. So far, the final medals table reaffirms the familiar order

of precedence among sporting nations: the US, China, Australia,

France, the UK, Japan etc, are the leaders. Despite our population

and talent, Nigeria is nowhere represented in the medals table.

Nigeria’s lacklustre performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has

shown our level of organizational tardiness, shabby preparation and

short-term solutions for long-term challenges, poor incentive

system, lack of patriotism, corruption and nepotism; low

government and private sector investment.

Olympics success is a function of many factors- training and

preparation, athlete commitment and level of patriotism, sports

administration capabilities, investment in sporting infrastructure,

funding and professionalism. The poor organizational capabilities of

the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) led to the non-registration of

Favour Ofili for a race in which she had a bright chance. This is not

the first time NOC has displayed this level of negligence. Nigeria’s

performance at the Paris Olympics mirrors the extent of our

preparations, investment, and commitment. It is clear that we need

a significant improvement in our sports administration to avert a

more consequential crisis soon afterwards.

Our athletes do not just have potential, they are talented and

capable. However, there is a lack of sufficient incentive and

motivation for them to excel in the global international sporting

arena. D’Tigress, Nigeria’s female basketball team, became the first

African team (male or female) to reach the Olympic quarterfinals in

Basketball. Favour Ofili became the first Nigerian in 28 years to

reach the 200m finals. Chukwuebuka Enekwachi, in shotput, shone

brightly even without a medal. Also, 18-year-old Samuel Ogazi

became the first Nigerian man to reach the 400m final since 1988.

Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor all secured

spots in the final of the long jump event.



These achievements are a testament to the potential of our

athletes and should give us hope for the future of Nigerian sports.

The Honourable Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh,

demonstrated exceptional organizational skills at the Summer

Olympics. However, the limited timeframe was insufficient to fully

impact the final medal table. This underscores the crucial role of

possessing superior organizational capabilities and engaging in

long-term planning in the success of our athletes and teams. It is

imperative that we allow adequate time for preparations to manifest

in tangible results, and this should be a key focus of our sports

administration.

However, the trend of Nigerian athletes competing for other

countries raises questions about our sports administration,

nationalism, and reward systems. Annette Nneka Echikunwoke,

who won silver for the USA in the hammer throw, was a victim of

administrative incompetence in the 2020 Olympics and hence had

to switch representation to another country. Salwa Naser took

silver for Bahrain in the women’s 400m race. Yemisi Ogunleye won

gold in the women’s shot put for Germany. Tade Ojora and Victoria

Ohuruogu competed for Britain, Rhasidat Adeleke for Ireland, Daisy

Osakwe for Italy and Manuel Mordi for Germany, among others.

This trend is a loss for Nigeria and must end. We must be ready as

a country to harness the talents of all Nigerians and appreciate

them, no matter where they are in the world. This will not only

strengthen our sports teams but also promote a sense of national

pride and unity.



John F. Kennedy argued that “sports are a microcosm of society.

They are a medium through which we convey our values and

goals.” It has the power to change the world. It has the power to

inspire. It can unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to

young and old in a language they understand. It creates hope,

whereas once, there was only despair. During this Olympics period,

Nigerians feasted on the game, glued to their screens to cheer up

their favourite athletes and inspire Nigerian athletes to sporting

immortality.

As the Olympic games were on, Nigerian youth embarked on the

mother of all protest, where in the North, many lives and property

were lost and damaged, and, in the South, a pervasive feeling of

hopelessness was in the air. Whether there was any link between

the competitive sports of the Olympics and the competition for state

power by protesters is yet to be fathomed, but one thing is clear:

there is a parallelism between competitive sports and competitive

contest for influencing government power in a direction the

protesters are clamouring for.

The physicality of many sports, where athletes engage in direct,

sometimes brutal, competition, also draws symbolism from physical

combat. Sports like boxing, rugby, and American football, where

physical dominance is crucial, can be seen as direct analogues to

combat. Even in less physically confrontational sports, the

psychological battles between competitors—where mental strength,

resilience, and the will to win are paramount—resemble the

psychological warfare between opposing forces in a conflict.

Sporting competitions as modern-day wars is a metaphor that

captures the Olympics’ intensity, rivalry, and national significance.

While most of the sorts share many characteristics with

warfare—nationalism, strategy, physical and psychological

battles—the critical difference lies in sports’ peaceful and

constructive nature. Unlike wars, which bring destruction and

suffering, sports unite people, offering a way to celebrate human

achievement, resolve conflicts, and foster global unity. The contrast

between the Russian-Ukraine conflicts, the Hamas brouhaha and

the Paris Olympics is obvious. The Olympics are symbols of peace

and prosperity. The insane, rootless fanaticism that drives a sports

team is the same spirit that motivates patriotic people. Nigeria

should use opportunities of future Olympics to be counted among

the respected nations of the world. Let our future outing qualify us

to be regarded as a nation of serious minded people .