Nigeria almost ready for 5G – Patami

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Patami has allayed fears over the safety of the 5th generation(5G) network on Nigerian citizens.

The Minister stated this Thursday at a One Day Investigative Public Hearing of Joint Committee on Communications, Science and Technology, ICT & Cyber Crimes and Primary Healthcare Development Agency and Communicable Diseases on the present status of 5th Generation (5G) network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens.

“World Health Organization, WHO had already conducted its research and the report is that it has no negative impact on health”, Patami said.

According to him, the Federal Government approved 5G in selected states in September, 2019 and went ahead to conduct trial of 5G, adding that he did the trial himself and has never experienced any negative effect.

“We invited all our security agencies to be part of the trial. After the trial, security wrote their reports to Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, which were forwarded to me.

“We are almost at the final stage, which will bring draft national policy” adding that President Buhari is aware of all the stages so far.

Patamu said the Federal Government is neutral in the argument for or against 5G, as the concern is “the safety of our people”.

He said International Telecommunications Union, ITU shows “no link between 5G and Covid-19”, adding that “4G is more harmful than the 5G”, which is an advancement of 4G, reducing the risk of 4G.

Already there is 5G in USA, UK and Africa, it is in South Africa and Lesotho, Patami said.

The Investigative Public Hearing was the outcome of a motion moved by Senator Uche Ekwunife raising concerns on the status of the 5G network and its impact on Nigerians.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency, Telecom service providers, security agencies and other stakeholders all supported the position of the minister.