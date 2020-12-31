Nigeria Agribusiness Register to provide assistance to agribusiness start-ups — Founder

The Nigeria Agribusiness Register (NAR) has launched a facility that would provide technical support services to farmers, across several commodity value chains in the country, to aid food security.

Mr Roland Oroh, Founder and Director of the register, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday, in Abuja, cited some of the value chains to be supported to include rice, maize, soybean, cashew, shea butter, livestock, aquaculture, among others.

“This facility will assist agribusiness start-ups in getting their documentations ready for fund sourcing and also sourcing of raw materials from small holder farmers, through outgrower schemes, amongst other support,” he said.

Similarly, he said the facility would also attract support from donor funded projects seeking to strengthen small holder farmers and job creation for youths and women across various agriculture value chains,