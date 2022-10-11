Nigeria advocates global collaboration to solve refugee and migration crises

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria has called for global collaboration in finding solutions to migration and refugees related crises.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq sought the collaboration in a speech she gave on Monday to the 73rd Session of the Executive Committee (EXCOM) of the High Commissioner’s Programme in Geneva.

The Minister enumerated efforts and policies being put in place by the Nigerian government to improve humanitarian service delivery in Nigeria with emphasis on Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Umar Farouq called on global stakeholders to eschew discrimination and racism to build sustainable peace and improve livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

“Nigeria calls for global collaboration and cooperation with burden sharing and solidarity, particularly to refugee origin and host countries impacted by crises. This is in line with our commitment as Member State to the Global Compact for Refugees.

“Nigeria commends the sustained efforts of UNHCR. We also call on the UNHCR and other migration stakeholders, to continue to work with the Nigerian government towards aligning policies and programs alongside our national development priorities and values as a nation.

“The negative impact of climate change in the Lake Chad Basin has increased the number of displaced persons in the region. More recently, floods and other extreme climatic events have contributed to an additional wave of internal displacement. On the part of our government, we are implementing the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to enhance preparedness, build resilience of affected local communities in line with the Sendai Framework. We are seeking partnerships to mitigate and adapt to climate change especially in the displacement context.

“Racism and discrimination should have no place in our world today if we are to build sustainable peace, foster prosperity and improve livelihoods and resilience in a manner that preserves the environment and protects vulnerable populations.

Under the auspices of the Tripartite Agreement between Nigeria, Cameroon and UNHCR, over 5000 Nigerian refugees have been voluntarily repatriated to the country.

In the last six years, Nigeria has seen an increased influx of asylum seekers and refugees from neighbouring countries. Nigeria is host to 84,314 registered refugees and asylum seekers from 34 countries in addition to over 5,000 unregistered Cameroonian refugees/asylum seekers that recently arrived. There are about 341,642 Nigerian Refugees spread across Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

