Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy honours NAFDAC D-G, VC Chrisland varsity

Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm) has honoured its distinguished members, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye and the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof Chinedum Babalola.

The distinguished Pharmacists were honoured for their outstanding achievements in the public sector at a reception on Thursday at the Function Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the recipients, Prof Adeyeye was on November 2017, appointed the Director-General of NAFDAC; she was saddled with the task of enthroning and safeguarding the good health of Nigerians and also fighting against drug counterfeiting.

Adeyeye is an experienced academic and administrator, innovator and holder of several patents. She was also the founding chair of the Department of Biopharmaceutical Sciences at the Roosevelt University, U.S.

The second recipient, Prof Chinedum Babalola, a graduate of B.Pharm from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo (OAU), is also an enigma in the pharmaceutical field.

She started her career in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, OAU, and was appointed a professor in 2006. She was also the first female Pharmacist Professor in the University of Ibadan, and first female Dean of the same university.

In 2011, Babalola became the first female pharmacist in Nigeria to be inducted as Fellow, Academy of Sciences, the apex academic science organisation in Nigeria.

In 2016, Babalola was selected as one of the 10 most influential female scientists in Nigeria and in 2017, she was appointed Vice-Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

Speaking, the President of NAPharm, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, said he was happy to be associated with the distinguished pharmacists, adding that their career was worth emulating.

“I can only congratulate these great women who have distinguished themselves. They are now Fellows of fellows.

“Last time, when one of the recipients was here last November, little did we know that she will be appointed as the director-general of NAFDAC? The timing of her appointment is quite auspicious.

“The state of disorder in Nigeria’s distribution system coupled with poorly policed borders heightened the risk of circulation of fake and substandard medicines, foods and other products and challenged the health of Nigerians.

“It is now Adeyeye’s burden to ensure that NAFDAC strives to redress these and other issues such as its role in enthroning and safeguarding the good health of Nigerians becomes increasingly pivotal,’’ he said.

Adelusi-Adeluyi also described Babalola as a rare gem in the pharmaceutical world, adding that she was a thorough-bred Pharmacist and a mentor to the younger generation.

“Research and academic excellence are also the major pillars of this Academy and we are elated by the recent appointment of yet another Fellow of the Academy to the position of VC of Chrisland University.

“Prof Babalola has had a distinguished career as a drug development expert, researcher, teacher and mentor to undergraduates and young pharmacists,’’ he said.

The second recipient, Babalola said she was happy to be so recognised by her constituency, adding that she was determined to achieve more during her career.

“I am happy to be so honoured, I am not a competitor in the world of men but I also want to achieve that which is made possible by my husband.

“I am proud of my husband because he supported me and he did not marry me as a professor. So, whenever one wants to do something he should get it right.

“I am so honoured to be here and in my duty, I promise to make a mark in the university where I superintend, I want the university to be a centre of excellence.

“It is my vision that the university would be the best in terms of pharmacy and medicine because I cannot be there without making the mark,’’ she said.

On her part, Adeyeye urged all to play their parts in restoring Nigeria to the path of glory by fighting drug counterfeiting and importation of unlicensed drugs into the country. (NAN)