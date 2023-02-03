Nigeria, a land of hope, not a valley of despair – APC Chieftain

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Dr Abiola Oshodi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says that Nigerians’ performances abroad have negated unpleasant narrative being told by the revisionists that Nigeria is an evil forest or a valley of despair.

Oshodi, a specialist psychiatrist, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday, said that Nigeria is indeed a land of hope.

The statement is a reference to APC Renewed Hope Summit 2023 at Calgary, Canada.

“My medical profession with specialist training in psychiatry and having practised this profession in the western world for over 20 years and more is one of the many examples that Nigeria is indeed a country that breeds unusual champions and that we remain the shining lights of Africa.

”I believe in Nigeria’s greater hope – A rekindled and a renewed hope that would, through the leadership and presidency of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate, be achieved.

Oshodi, Vice Chairman and Media Director of APC in Canada, explained that he felt in love with Tinubu’s candidature because of his capabilities and competence to transform Nigeria into a desired entity.

“Why do we follow Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT)? Or if l should personalize it. Why would I take a leave from family and my medical practice in Canada, and invest time, energy and funds into the 2023 ABAT project?

“For typical pecuniary political gains? Far from it! Some of us chose to follow Asiwaju Tinubu because we believe he is the man with the map for a greater Nigeria.

“He has walked the paths of success in politics, and had performed excellently as governor in Lagos.

“If he did it for a city-state of 20 million inhabitants and made it a model for others to follow, then the burning torch of Renewed Hope for Nigeria can be lit up through and with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he stated.

Oshodi said that Tinubu, if voted into power, would tame the virus of insecurity and thereby increase the percentage of cultivated land from 35 per cent to 65 per cent within the next four years.

He said that Tinubu’s clarity and the rigorous intellectual content of blueprint for quick economy recovery would address deficit of capital and social infrastructure in the country by massive investment.

The APC Chieftain said that the party’s presidential candidate would ensure the completion and expansion of ongoing train and railways projects.

“There will be a truly cross-country superhighways; and a rework of legislation that would permit states to rebuild and maintain denominated federal roads within state domains.

“We therefore would build more lengthy bridges. We would approve and construct more airports. We would dredge rivers and dry paths across rivers for water transportation,” he said.

He explained that Tinubu is a man that could be trusted for keeping his words and promises, saying that his action plan, his ideas and vision would be turned into projects performed and missions accomplished.

“He has a mandate from our party, APC, to represent it on February 25, 2023, as a presidential candidate.

“I believe that millions of Nigerians of all groups, tribes and races would troop out on D-day to give their mandate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and elect him president of this great nation, so that Nigeria’s hope may be renewed,” he said. (NAN)