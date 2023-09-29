Nigeria @ 63: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in FCT

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 3,000 personnel to provide adequate security in the territory as the country celebrates her 63rd Independence Day on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement released by FCT NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC1 Comfort Okomanyi, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement said that the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, had directed the deployed officers and men to protect citizens alongside all national assets and infrastructure in the territory.

It said Odumosu assured FCT residents of a hitch-free 63rd Independence celebration, devoid of unexpected situations that could deter the peaceful celebration by Nigerians.

The statement said Odumosu further directed personnel of strategic departments and units in the Command headquarters, Area and Divisional offices to ensure high security presence in the city centre and its suburbs.

According to the statement, the Commandant also ordered his men to ensure routine patrols, especially in public places such as markets, parks, recreation centres and places of worship to prevent infiltration by miscreants who might plan to disrupt the celebration.

“Odumosu urged officers and men to work in synergy with other security agencies, especially the Police, Department of State Services, Armed Forces in ensuring peace and security for all residents,” the statement said.

“The Commandant assured the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, of the unflinching commitment of the NSCDC in combating crimes and criminality in the FCT in line with the vision and mission of his administration,” the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

