Nigeria @ 63: NOA urges citizens’ ownership of independence celebration

As Nigerians celebrate the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to take ownership of the annual national Independence celebration to demonstrate renewed love for the fatherland.

In an Independence Day felicitation message to Nigerians, the Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a low-key celebration for this year’s Independence Anniversary at the national level, noting that it indicates sensitivity to the country’s current economic situation.

He said it has become imperative for individual Nigerians to organize privately sponsored celebrations of the country’s independence anniversary to demonstrate their love of country.

The NOA Director General also urged citizens to join in the celebration by mounting flags in their homes and offices, while businesses should promote the event through special programmes in which citizens are allowed to participate.

He said independence is about people’s liberty and freedom, hence citizens, on Independence Day, should proudly display their national symbols, including the National Flag and National Anthem, in their individual spaces.

Abari further said Nigerians should use the period to reflect on the national significance of October 1, the effort of our founding fathers to achieve self-determination and the inspiration of our national heroes in building the great nation we have today.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to build more bridges of unity and cohesion especially in support of the government’s programmes for development and progress.

