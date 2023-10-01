Nigeria @63: Kano Deputy Governor congratulates Nigerians, sues for unity, Peace

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.

In a statement released to newsmen by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Gwarzo said that the anniversary is a time to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and celebrate its achievements.

The Deputy Governor also urged Nigerians to work together to build a better future for the country.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, let us remember the sacrifices of our forefathers who fought for our freedom. Let us also remember the challenges that we face as a nation and work together to overcome them.

“I believe that Nigeria has a bright future ahead of it. We are a blessed nation with abundant resources and talented people. Let us work together to build a country where everyone can thrive.” stated the Deputy Governor.

Gwarzo also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to be united and embrace peace. He said that the country can only achieve its full potential if Nigerians are united and work together.

“I urge all Nigerians to embrace peace and unity. Let us put aside our differences and work together to build a better future for our country” Gwarzo said.

