Nigeria @63: APC Chieftain picks hole presidential broadcast

…Says address failed to address current economic issues

…Allays fears over labour threat

…State Gov. has parlliatives to partyaffairs

…Says Tinubu may fail 2027 Election from Idu Jude Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria celebrate her sixty third National day, with the presidential broadcast to address the Nation, Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC, Dr. Garus Gololo, has taken a swipe on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his failure to face the current economic realities as it affects the common masses of the country.

Just as he also, said the President, may not win 2027 presidential election, with the way Nigerians are struggling to feed three square meal a day owing to high cost of items in the open market.

Dr. Gololo, in an exclusive chart with The Sun newspaper in Abuja Sunday, pointed at several issues as it affects common masses, stating that President Bola Tinubu, lacks the knowledge of the sufferings of millions of Nigerian’s as his independence day National broadcast, posses more challenges than solving problems already on ground.

According to the former BoT member, Nigerians may have nothing to celebrate since the organized labour prepares for an indefinite strike action begining from Tuesday.

” Left to me, President Tinubu should, please apologies to Nigerians because he has led them from fried pan to fire and this may affect his chances in the 2027 general elections.

“Here the organized labour is hell bent on going to indefinite strike and non of it’s demands has been discussed or addressed by the Federal Government and it is even unhealthy for Mr. President not to have mentioned it entirely through out his independent day speech.

“This means that the Federal Government meant no good for the common masses who the organized labour stands for. Today, we buy 50 kg of genuine corn for 75,000 naira and it costs more than that of 50 kg of rice which costs 50,000 at the moment.

“Let’s talk about fixing of the refineries, which the Federal Government failed to achieve before removal of fuel subsidy. During the address, President Tinubu also failed to mention the issue of high cost of petrol pump price and all know that his administration, met the pump price at 200.00 only for him to jack it to 617 naira and still increasing in some states. These are some of the things labour our unions are clamoring for.

” We are also aware that the parlliative measures are not working well in some states like Bauchi State, Adamawa state and Kano, were states Governors has turned the sharing to party affair. in our records, only ruling party members are qualified to benefit and so many indigent people of the mentioned states who does not belong to the ruling party are considered not to be part of the fuel subsidy parlliatives, what a shame”.

Meanwhile, the former Army general, has called out Mr. President, admonishing him not to allow banana peal of COVID-19 parlliatives expose his administration as Nigerians are wide awake to enforce justice in disbursement.

” I think the Federal Government, should muster courage to invite former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustafa, and the former Minister of Finance to explain the whereabouts funding of COVID-19 parlliatives.

“In a sane country, people should be called for questioning when things go wrong, but we can see that everything has died a natural death. And that is why we are crying out to Mr. President to start probing the disbursement of 25 BN subsidy parlliatives to state governors”.

Dr. Gololo, further picking holes in the administration of President Bola Tinubu, insisted that Mr. President would have to brace up to convince Nigerians to ensure that he wins 2027 general elections.

He said that buses promised by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of high cost of transportation fair, has failed to be executed on time which made so many people to resign from their jobs owing to bleeding cost of petroleum products.

“Come to talk of it, Tinubu, must work hard to be able to convince Nigerians for 2027 general elections. I hope what is going on wouldn’t be entirely a cause for regret for all Nigerians. Iam a member of APC, and still a member but Tinubu as a person, has derailed from what he promised Nigerians for refusing to address the issue of insecurity, hunger and starvation, high cost of things in the country.

“In my own opinion, appointed Minister’s in his cabinet with exception of few are not supposed to be there. This is because some of them are already confused on the job. I don’t even know what some of them are doing with huge overheads to run the ministries.

“I think with the exception of Nyesom Wike and David Umahi of works ministry, others are now sleeping on the job and I also opin that the person of Presidential spokes person Anjuri Ingilale is a misfeat and should be sacked together with the rest without sentiment”.

He also called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency furnish Nigerians with the prosecution process of one Mr Napoleon, who was allegedly arrested and said to operate arm manufacturing company in kafanchan Kaduna state. This he said would be a good step towards solving the mistry of insecurity in the country.

