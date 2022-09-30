Nigeria @ 62: Mark urges citizens to elect credible leaders

By Aminu Garko

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has urged Nigerians to leverage the 2023 general elections to elect credible leaders that would move the country forward.This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Mr Paul Mumeh, his Special Adviser on Media, on Friday in Minna.

Mark, while congratulating Nigerians in commemoration of the 62 years of independence, noted the myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation.He expressed optimism that the problems were surmountable if citizens work together.“

The 2023 general elections presents another opportunity to take stock of the journey so far with a view to righting the wrongs of the past through the ballot boxes,” Mark said.He urged all Nigerians of voting age to participate in the electoral process, believing that with the improved electioneering arrangement, votes would count and results reflect the wishes of the people.

Mark, however, cautioned desperate political office seekers with nothing to offer, to desist from exploring emotional fault lines such as religion or ethnicity in order to gain advantage over opponents.“We should avoid such mundane issues that tend to be an impediment to our peace and unity. At 62, Nigeria cannot be said to be a toddler anymore.“We must therefore, rise above primordial sentiments and live up to our billings as the giant of Africa”, Mark stressed.

He recalled the nation’s chequered socio economic and political challenges including the Nigeria/ Biafra fratricidal war fought with blood and bitterness as well as occasional ethno-religious conflicts.

He added that it was time to heal the wounds, forgive each other and move forward.The former president of the senate lamented that the challenges facing the nation have been further aggravated by the activities of bandits and terrorists. He, therefore, called for intensified efforts to address the challenges of insecurity and criminality facing the country.He wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful independence anniversary celebration (NAN)

