Nigeria @62: Lalong advises Nigerian leaders

By Martha Agas

Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong has urged Nigerian leaders to be selfless and be committed in nation building.

Lalong made the call in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos, to mark Nigeria’s independence day.

“Those in power should always put the interest of the citizens first and shun any action that will dwindle hope, faith and patriotism among the followers,” he said.

He described Nigeria as a great nation with abundant human and material resources comparable to only very few countries in the world.

He pointed out that good leadership would ensure the resources of the nation are harvested and utilised efficiently for the good of all rather than for the benefit of a few.

The governor expressed hope that Nigeria would achieve greatness inspite its current challenges.

He urged citizens to put aside their personal interests and be united to work for the progress of the country, while paying tribute to those who struggled for independence.

“It is, therefore ,important that we do not allow the challenges of the moment to stop us from highlighting and thanking God for the tremendous successes we have achieved over the years.

“In this regard, we pay special tribute to those who fought for our indigence, those who nurtured it and to all who are doing their best to sustain it.

“We should continue to do our best to ensure that the sacrifices of these men, women, youths, children and people of various backgrounds do not go in vain”,he said.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for commemorating the 62nd anniversary, Lalong prayed for a smooth transition in 2023 which, he said, would consolidate the nation’s achievements.(NAN)

