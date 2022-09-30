Nigeria @62: First Lady applauds courage, gallantry of armed forces

By Ahmed Ubandoma

First Lady Aisha Buhari has commended the courage and gallantry of the Nigerian armed forces for keeping the country united in spite of thr security challenges.

Buhari made the commendation on Friday during a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The theme of the event was, “SHURA: The Islamic Foundation of true Democracy’’.

“The determination and zeal of Nigeria’s security forces to end insecurity is evident in the recent successes recorded in the fight against armed banditry and other violent crimes in the country.

“I am particularly happy that our security agents have stood up to the challenges of insecurity more than ever before, at the moment their efforts have been cushioning the effects of banditry, kidnapping.

“I commend the efforts of our gallant security men and women, I therefore request all to pray for more successes in their operations” she said.

Buhari also appealed to all Nigerians to intensify prayers towards peaceful elections and transition programmes.

The first lady who joined other participants to mark the independence anniversary lecture, which is the last in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, thanked Nigerians for their understanding towards the successful tenure of the administration.

“As you may be aware, this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary in this administration .

“I urge you all to pray for peaceful elections and transition and we all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria” she said.

The first lady however expressed concern over the global economic instability occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine crisis, which resulted in the fluctuation of the value of the naira.

She therefore expressed optimism that the federal government was making concerted efforts towards addressing the situation(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

