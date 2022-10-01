Nigeria @ 62: Defence minister harps on intelligence to boost military campaigns

By Deborah Coker

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Saturday, urged Nigerians to provide vital intelligence to support ongoing military operations in the country.

Magashi made the appeal in a message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

In a statement by Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, his media aide, the minister assured Nigerians that the military will not renege in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

Magashi said that the independence anniversary should serve as a wake-up call for Nigerians to be united in the onerous task of building a secured, safer and virile nation.

He urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari administration to end the security challenges in Nigeria.

The minister said that the buy-in of Nigerians into the various military campaigns through credible intelligence, would help smoke out criminal elements in their camps and corridors.

Magashi extolled the vision of the founding fathers of the nation and commended the gallantry of the military in the defence of the nation. (NAN)

