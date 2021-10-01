Nigeria @ 61: Unity, peace of Nigeria paramount — Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Nigerian leaders and followers to continue to join hands towards ensuring unity and peace of the country.

Ganduje stated this in his address during the 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Kano.



He said that the call became imperative because the unity of the country was paramount.



“Therefore, I will like to seize this opportunity to call on all elites, members of the public, all stakeholders and all nationalities irrespective of religious and ethnic inclinations.



“To come together and make sure that Nigeria continues to be unified, and our unity to grow from strength-to-strength,” he said.



He commended the leaders who fought for the independence of the country.



Ganduje further congratulated the President Muhammadu Buhari on the independence anniversary.



The governor said that the signing agreement between the Northern and Southern Governors on the power shift was not necessary.



“All governors were voted not to divide Nigeria, but to make Nigeria one for progress and development.



“It is unfortunate that the two are exchanging uncomplimentary languages to each other.



“I will like to seek this opportunity to call on the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, to invite all governors of Nigeria so that we forgive each other and forge together,” he said.



Ganduje commended the president and security agents for sustaining the tempo in the fight against insurgency in the country.



He expressed hope that with such efforts, the problem would soon be over.



The governor thanked the security agencies and other associations working in the state for keeping the state secured and peaceful.



He further urged the security agents and the general public to continue to be security conscious.



Ganduje urged the public, traditional rulers, religious leaders and students to continue to support community policing to ensure adequate security of lives and property.



He assured that the government would continue to use technology to ensure safety in the state.



The governor commended the Federal Government for the numerous development projects being executive in the state. (NAN)

