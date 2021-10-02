Nigeria @ 61: Security expert advocates use of  technology to curb insecurity

A Security Expert, Mr Austine Ogaga, has advised the Federal Government to partner with the private sector and individuals, to curb the rising insecurity in the country through the aggressive use of technology.

Ogaga gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Lokoja, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st independent anniversary.

According to him, as the nation continues to grapple with incessant kidnappings, killings and other related security threats, the best way to tackling the disturbing menace in the country was through the use of technology.

The security expert, who is a U.S-based Nigerian, said that he had recently developed a software that could prevent, respond and investigate crime digitally.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Federal and state Governments and other relevant stakeholders in tackling insecurity in Nigeria, citing his firm, WestZone Services Ltd., as a software development company willing to partner with government to tackle insecurity.

The partnership, he said, could be implemented through the use of customised security apps, trackers and monitoring systems that are both both online and offline.

”The software developed by my organisation would go a long way in complimenting the proposed community policing and promoting the use of a digital policing system in the country.

“This is the 21st century and war against terrorism, kidnapping and other insecurity issues are fought via technology globally. This is where Nigeria is lacking.

”Technology should be deployed, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI), to fight insecurity. Once technology is deployed both offline and online, insecurity rate would drop drastically.

”Today, police departments around the world are using surveillance cameras, gunshot detection systems, automated license plate readers, facial recognition software, body cameras, drones, DNA-based identification and tracking system and numerous databases to prevent, respond and investigate crimes.

Once deployed as designed and managed fully, in line with recommendations, criminals would think twice before they act” he added.

The expert assured that Nigeria would be a safer country when the digital policing system is adopted, while saying that the project could also generate revenues for the nation and states.

Ogaga added that it would also create employment opportunities, through the running of its operations when his software was deployed to the fullest. (NAN)

