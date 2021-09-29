Nigeria @ 61: RMAFC Chairman felicitates with Buhari, Nigerians

Chief Elias Mbam, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians as the country marks its 61st Independence.

Mbam sent his greetings in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The RMAFC chairman also congratulated the governor of Ebonyi, Chief Dave Umahi and the people of Ebonyi as the state marks its 25 years of creation on Oct 1.

He said that Nigerians have reason to celebrate in spite of the teething challenges.

“It is with warmth and happiness that I, Chief Elias Mbam, Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, join the entire country to celebrate the 61st Independence of this great nation and the 25th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi.

“Nigeria, the giant of the black race has grown from a toddling nation, birthed through hard work and resilience on the 1st of Oct. 1960, to a nation of over 300 million diverse people, continuously striving to become the best in every facet of human endeavour.

“Therefore, I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, and indeed all Nigerians for their steadfastness, especially at this time of untoward challenges facing our nation.

“Most importantly, this day brings double joy for me as my dear state, Ebonyi, created on the 1st of Oct. 1996 celebrates its 25th anniversary.

“I, therefore felicitate with my governor, Chief Dave Umahi and his team for their strides in infrastructure development, among others.

“I congratulate the entire Ebonyi people and Nigerians, and enjoin all to keep believing in this nation as one indivisible entity,” he said.

Mbam said the National Day celebration provided a moment of reflection on the country’s journey as a people, adding that it was a time to take stock of progress and resolve to be more committed to the future of the country.

“Most importantly, it is the time to pray to the almighty God to bless us with wisdom, prosperity, success and peace to become a beacon of light and hope to the rest of the world.”

He prayed that the 2021 Independence Day celebration would bring a more peaceful and united Nigeria that would become the envy of all. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...