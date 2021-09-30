Nigeria @61: Enugu Speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive in spite of challenges

The Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in spite of challenges bedeviling the country as it marked its 61st Independence anniversary.

Ubosi enumerated the challenges to include poverty, corruption, insecurity and galloping inflation crippling the economy of the nation.

In a statement signed by him on Thursday in Enugu to mark the country’s independence, he noted that Nigeria at 61 had come a long way as a nation, and as such should devise means to surmount its challenges.

The speaker attributed the economic hardship being experienced in Nigeria and Africa to the global recession caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

On activities of the state assembly, Ubosi stressed that the legislative under his leadership, was committed to enacting laws that would make the state more investor-friendly.

“Recently, to ensure improved food production and check insecurity in the state, the Enugu State House of Assembly passed the Anti-open Grazing Bill.

“The state government is working tirelessly to alleviate the sufferings of the people, through numerous youth programmes, laws and policies being put in place.

“I, therefore, urge the good people of Enugu state to intensify prayers and have patience for the state government.”

The Speaker cautioned the youth not to embark on activities that could distabilise the state of federation as doing so could jeopardise their future.

“It is necessary to note that the sit-at-home exercise being embarked upon in the South East zone is a great disservice to our people.

“This is so because a situation where our people who mainly depend on buying and selling can no longer move about to fend for themselves is unacceptable.

“This is a time bomb,’’ Ubosi added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...