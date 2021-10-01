Nigeria @61: Big push ongoing to degrade agents of instability -Uba Sani





Commending the efforts of the gallant Nigerian troops fighting to secure the nation, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has said that this year’s independence anniversary is a solemn one as the country is at war with elements who are determined to reverse the progress made as a nation and as a people.

In an anniversary message released in Kaduna, Senator Uba noted that unless these forces of retrogression are decimated, Nigeria cannot resume normal movement and normal business.



“Our governments and security forces have turned the heat on the criminal elements. They are on the run. They are being steadily demystified. With sustained operations, stability and peace will be restored,” the Senator said.



Saying that Nigeria’s biggest challenge remains the forging of a Nigerian nation, the Senator lamented the nation’s failure to effectively manage its differences which is what retrogressive forces have been exploiting to “put a knife” in what holds it together.



“They have come in different forms; insurgency, banditry, secession, kidnapping. They have destroyed many communities. They have wasted lives. They have destroyed the people’s means of livelihood. They are mindless. They are evil. But their days are numbered,” he said.



Saluting the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, the Senator said he remained fully committed to their welfare and progress urging them to keep faith, and persevere as the key impediment to their continued progress, which is banditry, is being frontally tackled.



“I urge Nigerians to give total support to the security agencies in the ongoing operations across the country. Credible intelligence is key to a successful operation. We must remain vigilant and contribute our quota towards securing our communities. We must initiate community dialogues in order to build sustainable peace in our communities. No development is possible in an environment where peace is in short supply.



“I commend Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the measures he is taking to checkmate criminal elements in Kaduna State. Let us support him fully. The full weight of the law and the might of the State is being brought to bear on the boastful criminal elements. They are gasping for breath. Our communities and people will breath properly again.



“I join my dear compatriots and well wishers across the globe in thanking the Almighty God for sustaining our country for the past 61 years. We have made a lot of progress. We have missed many opportunities. We have faced huge challenges. But we are undeterred. We are a resilient people; highly resourceful, innovative, hard working and forward looking,” he said.

