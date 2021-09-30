Nigeria @ 61: Abia NLC urges govt. to allow favourable operations of unions

The Abia Chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Uchenna Obigwe, has called on governments across the nation to allow favorable operations of labour unions.

Obigwe made the call while responding to how Nigeria has fared in 61 years in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Aba.

Obigwe said the relationship between the governments and the labour unions has been deteriorating with the unions becoming ineffective in serving workers` needs.

He said labour unions served to keep governments worldwide on their toes to ensure good governance for the people but expressed regrets that Nigeria’s labour unions have been emasculated over time by the government.

He called for the overhaul of the operations of labour unions in Nigeria and their relationships with governments if they were not going to be redundant with no services rendered to the people.

He said that labour unions in Nigeria needed to rework their electoral system to enable the election of functional executives that will serve the workers` interest, especially in NLC after the tenure of Dr Ayuba Wabba.

“The situation of Nigeria at 61 years seems to be going from bad to worse on a daily basis with regards to government and labour unions relationship.

“If you look at what is happening on the issue of payment of workers’ salaries, gratuities and pension, you will know that the citizenry are in a tight corner and they are not finding it easy.

“The leadership of the country should wake up and do what will make the life of the citizens better”, he said.

He said that in 61 years of existence, Nigeria has lowered the quality of things that make life better for workers and other citizens.

He said common good manifests in good infrastructure, low electricity tariff and low pricing of energy such as petrol which, according to him, have gone beyond the reach of the people.

He called for government’s understanding and appreciation of what the labour unions should do for their people and assist them to fulfill their role for the good of all.

Obigwe called on labour leaders and governments to pursue selfless service to the people and the nation for the progress of all. (NAN)

