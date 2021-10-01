Nigeria @ 61: AANI advocates for peace, unity, mutual coexistence

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has urged Nigerians to live in peace, promote national unity and mutual co-existence to make Nigeria greater.

In a statement signed by its National President, MD Abubakar, mni the association noted that the prevailing circumstances in the country call for sober reflection by Nigerians.

Abubakar recalled that since 1960, the 1st of October has always been a very special day to all Nigerians because of its significance, adding it was that day that the country gained independence from the British Colonial powers.

He said,”Friday, 1st October 2021 marked the 61st Independence Day Anniversary of our great nation.

“Therefore, it is important to mark the day in a special way. However, the prevailing circumstances in the country call for sober reflection and collective efforts in tackling the challenges that impede our national development, the desired security, peace, and unity. As Nigerians we have come a long way living together through thick and thin.

“Therefore, I implore us to live in peace, promote national unity and mutual co-existence to make Nigeria greater.

“Furthermore, I enjoin you all to support our association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) as we embark on national dialogue on national unity this quarter.

“I wish you all a very happy Independence Day Anniversary celebration. Happy celebrations to all Nigerians. AANI, towards a better society.”

