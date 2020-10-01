Nigeria @60: NGO distributes palliative to IDPs in Kaduna

Share the news













An NGO, Crock City Home Coming Group, has presented palliative to some Internally Displaced Persons in Kaduna, to mark Nigera’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Mr Timothy Felix, Founder and Convener of the group, said on Thursday in Kaduna that the donation was part of its support to the fight against COVID-19 and to assuage the suffering of the IDPs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated to the IDPs at Anguwan Zawo in Gonin Gora area of Kaduna, included COVID-19 personal protective materials, food items such as Rice and noodles, children and adult clothes, among others.

The group also offered free hair cut, and lectures on COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Felix noted that this year’s Independence anniversary came at a very challenging time for citizens, but said that the country would overcome the situation.

“COVID-19 has challenged our humanity in so many ways. We have been forced to accept the new normal – our life style, government postulations and a downward trend in our economy which has brought pains to Nigerians.

“In view of these challenges, my team and I, since the beginning of this global threat, have been involved in mobilising resources to help cushion the harsh effect of the pandemic in Southern Kaduna.”

He said that the group had provided palliative to over 10,000 people in need of support in Southern Kaduna.

“We have also provided medical evaluation for over 2,000 people and distributed hand sanitizers, facemasks and other items to help our people defeat this dreaded pandemic,” Felix added.

“While we confess that it’s been exciting engaging with the most vulnerable as we watch joy been restored with our kind gestures, we must also say that our people need all the attention in the world.”

Felix, therefore, called on well meaning Nigerians and government to do more in ending banditry and growing unemployment in the country.

“I want to call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to support this campaign by providing support to the IDPs by ending the negative effect of negligence.

“These people have urgent needs for food as they cannot freely access their farmland to feed themselves.

“They are challenged and exposed to debilitating medicals situations, and security of lives and properties has become an issue on the front burner,” he said.

On his part, Mr Caleb Nayaro, the IDPs camp coordinator, expressed appreciation to the group for the donation.

He said the camp currently has over 628 displced persons, and urged well meaning Nigerians to come to their aide.

Nayaro also called for more prayers for lasting peace in the state. (NAN)

