Nigeria @ 60: Equity, Justice, panacea to unity, progress – Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has for the umpteenth time reminded Nigerians that justice, equity and fairness to all in the allocation of resources is the panacea to continued peace and unity.

Senator Nnamani is of the conviction that “this is the cardinal principle leaders at all levels must apply in management and administration of the society”.

Senator Nnamani in a goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary emphasized that the socio- economic and political malaise bedeviling the country can be remedied if Nigerians work together with equity and justice as our watchwords.

He was optimistic that the hope of a united and prosperous country envisaged at independence on October 1, 1960 can still be achieved “if we work as a team like a people with a common purpose and mission”.

Senator Nnamani lamented over the incessant ethno-religious conflicts in parts of the country, the unabating insecurity and the infrastructural deficits that have continued to retard the nation’s growth.

He said the shortcomings are redeemable “if we can return to the drawing boards and fashion out a workable blueprint that will guarantee all citizens freedom and security in any part of the country without fear of intimidation or molestation”.

The former Governor canvassed for the reversal of our consumerist lifestyle as a nation and instead focus on manufacturing and agricultural production aggressively.

This, he opined would address the twin problems of unemployment and food insecurity in the country.

To governments at all levels, he urged them to make the people the centerpiece of their policies and programmes at all times saying that “doing so would give every citizen a sense of belonging”.

He pointed out that every state of the country has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the economy and wellbeing of the country by focusing on the areas of production where they have comparative advantage in order to come out of the woods.

