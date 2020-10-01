Nigeria @60: Coalition says will create remodeled country of citizens with right attitude

Share the news













A Coalition of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) says it will remodel the citizens of the country with the right attitude, leadership character and followership patriotism to make Nigeria a functional and equalitarian society.

Mr Chris Nwani, the Convener of the group said this in Abuja on Thursday as it marks the 60th Independence of Nigeria.

Nwani said that the objective of the group was to re-orientate and encourage Nigerians to abandon the lingering attitude of the old Nigeria in favour of progressive socio-political and economic ideology.

According to him, it will create effective nation building towards the birth of “New Nigeria”.

“The New Nigeria core values are encased in the word `victory’ represented by the following words such as values, inspiration, courage, trajectory, objectivity and responsibility,” he said.

Nwani said that the group had done a lot to educate Nigerians on how to make the country a better and peaceful place.

He said that the group collectively resolved and determined to transform the society into an egalitarian society.

Abdulraharam Musa-Ododo, Co-Convener said the group would build a Nigeria where love and care for fellow citizens would be the guiding principles and underlying values.

Musa-Ododo said it would pursue the ideals and goals of a great new Nigeria of one nation.

He said that the group had prepared nationwide orientation content on attitudinal change, citizens’ responsibility and nation building leadership principles for Nigerians. (NAN)

