Nigeria @ 60: CLO calls for socio-economic justice for all Nigerians

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has tasked Nigerian leaders to ensure socio-economic justice, for every Nigerian to benefit from the democratic dividends.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu ahead of the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Ezekwueme, who congratulated Nigerians for the oneness of the country, said that the founding fathers of the nation got Nigeria’s Independence on the basis of social justice, equity, egalitarianism and unity in diversity.

According to him, it is existential reality that God blessed and bestowed tremendous human and natural resources on Nigeria and Nigerians.

“And if properly and selflessly harnessed and utilised, we will certainly be one of the greatest country in the world, ” he said.

Ezekwueme, however, noted that inequality undermined the trust, mutuality and solidarity on which the responsibility of citizenry depended.

“It is inexorable for our leaders to be benevolent, selfless, patriotic, empathise and think about the common good and interest thereby putting smiles on the faces of the citizenry.

“I wish to reiterate my earlier call on our politicians to see it as a national project and in the spirit of Independence cede the Presidency to the South-East at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Recall that during the 2003 electioneering campaign, then Buhari’s running mate and former Senate President, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that Buhari’s presidency will guarantee quick election of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.