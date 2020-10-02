Nigeria @60: Bello unveils welfare packages for Kogi citizens

“My first term was heavily challenged by the absence of friendly federal legislators to help speak for Kogi State. Now that you have given us 3 out of 3 Senators, 7 out of 9 members of the House of Representatives and all 25 State Assembly members, we have no excuse left.

“Moreso when you also reelected the President and Vice President thereby ensuring that my Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), can push through her governance objectives”, he said.

The governor solicited the supports of people of the state ahead of the Local Government election scheduled to hold in the state on December 12.

“I solicit your support and votes for all APC Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates across the 21 Local Government Areas. With my own people to interprete my policies at the 3rd tier of government in Kogi State, you have empowered me the more and I assure Kogites that this second term will be even better for our state”, he said.

The governor who also spoke on the gains of his administration’s Public Service and Pension Reforms, said it has helped in plugging leakages and corruption in the public service.

He however said that all those involved in compromising the payroll system to corruptly enrich themselves would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Our Public Service and Pension Reforms have been a huge success. Non-payment, late payment and percentage payment of salaries are becoming a distant memory to our workers.

“Prompt payment of salaries have become the norm now. Inasmuch as government revenues have always been tight since we took Office and Covid-19 has worsened matters even more, we will endeavour to keep meeting our wages obligations to the genuine civil servants of Kogi States.

“However, Government will be taking legal action soon against some of those who compromised the system and fraudulently intercepted wages to which they were not entitled. Bringing consequences to those who compromised our workforce and payroll is one way we can forcefully deter such misconduct in future.

“To give you an idea of the huge scale of this problem, let me inform you that this administration has had to clear over N50 billion in salary obligations inherited from previous administrations.

“The bulk of that money was borrowed and along with our other debt obligations continues to impede our ability to free up funds for infrastructural and other development as we would like. Those who actions hurt our state and people must face a reckoning”, he said.

In the area of security, the governor said that his administration had done a lot in checkmating the activities of criminal elements especially kidnappers and armed robbers that hitherto terrorize people of the state.

“Be assured that we will never relent in our efforts to rid Kogi State of these antisocial and criminal elements”, he said.