Nigeria @60: Army chief harps on Nigeria’s unity, warns divisive elements

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has warned that Nigerian Army would continue to ensure oneness and indivisibility of Nigeria, urging divisive elements to desist.

Buratai, while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the country’s journey so far at 60, said anybody that is thinking of dividing the country was wasting his or her time because of the existing variables among Nigerians.

He said that 60 years was important in the life of a nation, adding that the Nigerian army had played its part patriotically to keep the country one.

According to him, you must be a big joker to say that you will divide this country because this country has come to stay.

“Apart from the political and cultural unity, the historical affiliation, the economic bonds that have existed within and among the different parts of the country, it will be very difficult.

“We cannot afford a second civil war and everything will be done possible by the grace of God to ensure that we don’t get this country divided no matter the challenge to keep this country one.

“My advice is that anybody dreaming of having another country is wasting his time and we will surely address them if at all they rear their ugly head. We must be united and we must keep Nigeria one and we must progress as well,’’ he added. (NAN)

