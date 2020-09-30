Nigeria @ 60: Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, calls for unity

Share the news













Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has felicitated with Nigerians on the occassion of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure and signed by Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

According to Akeredolu, the occasion presents another golden opportunity for the people to join hands in unison to wish the nation well in its march to glory, irrespective of tribe or religious backgrounds.

The governor, who called on the people to continue to pray for the country, said that with unity of purpose by all Nigerians, the nation would overcome all the challenges confronting it.

Akeredolu drew the attention of Nigerians to the second line of the National Anthem, saying the time is now for all Nigerians to serve their fatherland with Love, Strength and Faith.

“With love for one another, the security challenges will become a thing of the past.

“Also the pains inflicted on humanity by the COVID-19 pandemic is still around, but we believe that with the Nigerian spirit of resilience and resourcefulness, the nation will bounce back into glory,” Akeredolu said.

He, however, urged the people to continue to maintain all the guidelines laid down by medical experts until the pandemic was defeated.

Akeredolu, therefore, called on the people of Ondo State to eschew all forms of violence as the state headed to the poll, insisting that no election was worth the blood of a human being.(NAN)

